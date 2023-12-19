Create New Account
You are Traded on the Stock Market as Chattel – a Legal Fiction
Crrow777 Radio
The Strawman Corporate Fiction

This is a very brief overview of the strawman legal fiction that is created at birth for most of us. This legal fiction is traded on the stock market which we confirmed by looking up our own fictitious corporation being traded from our birth day forward. A corporation is a dead thing given the rights of living beings. We are actually living beings. Anyone with an interest needs to research on their own. This is a brief overview only.


admiralty lawcommon lawstock marketfraudmaritime lawcorporationromelaw of the sea1933gold standardlegal fictionchattelstrawman identityunited sates corporation

