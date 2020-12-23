© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Underground Silk-Railroad Communique - BREAKING - was just sent this!! Biden leaked ZOOM call!
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
1241 views • December 23, 2020
From JSF:
Biden is the most racist president in American history. He speaks out strongly against minorities and say they have doomed America's future on this leaked zoom call.
Biden's campaign was a bold faced LIE and the few fools that did vote for him got SUCKERED.
https://twitter.com/UndergroundSilk/status/1341515238743674883
https://beta.documentcloud.org/documents/20433223-covid-19-relief-bill
UPDATE: Apparently, after the following speech by Trump, the deep state freaked out: https://web.facebook.com/DonaldTrump/videos/436515744393744/
Alex Jones is claiming they will attempt to remove him within a week to prevent him from "making a big announcement". I say Trump had better get moving with whatever he has planned, the semi is coming he had damn well better floor it.
I saw an interesting post by someone who claimed that during recent concrete work at the white house, all the regular people were required to leave and a nuclear weapon was placed there, in the concrete. I was going to ignore this until it received the sharpest trollage I have ever seen, with no debunking it, only attempts to shred the poster's character. That's a damn sure indicator it might be true. Nuclear blackmail anyone?
Remember the post I had a few years ago about how somehow all the helium 3 - which is used in nuclear bomb detectors - vanished? That's how they'd smuggle a nuke in.
[VfB: let me add something - Rising Stars by JMS]
Biden is the most racist president in American history. He speaks out strongly against minorities and say they have doomed America's future on this leaked zoom call.
Biden's campaign was a bold faced LIE and the few fools that did vote for him got SUCKERED.
https://twitter.com/UndergroundSilk/status/1341515238743674883
https://beta.documentcloud.org/documents/20433223-covid-19-relief-bill
UPDATE: Apparently, after the following speech by Trump, the deep state freaked out: https://web.facebook.com/DonaldTrump/videos/436515744393744/
Alex Jones is claiming they will attempt to remove him within a week to prevent him from "making a big announcement". I say Trump had better get moving with whatever he has planned, the semi is coming he had damn well better floor it.
I saw an interesting post by someone who claimed that during recent concrete work at the white house, all the regular people were required to leave and a nuclear weapon was placed there, in the concrete. I was going to ignore this until it received the sharpest trollage I have ever seen, with no debunking it, only attempts to shred the poster's character. That's a damn sure indicator it might be true. Nuclear blackmail anyone?
Remember the post I had a few years ago about how somehow all the helium 3 - which is used in nuclear bomb detectors - vanished? That's how they'd smuggle a nuke in.
[VfB: let me add something - Rising Stars by JMS]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.