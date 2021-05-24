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Mat. 21 Salvation & a Democratic Republic is only possible for 1,000 years when the Lord is King!
The Christian Watchman
The Christian Watchman
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10 views • May 24, 2021
In 340 AD 2 Thess. 2:10 evil men abandoned the objective truth from God, freedom, and salvation from the subjective truth of men, the preaching of Christ and they gave up the King of Kings. Not only can the religions of men not save us, but they are what we need to be saved from! The objective truth from God is perfect preaching and perfect leadership. Christ is the only mediator between God and man for one thousand years in the Kingdom of God. Christ ruled over this world from heaven from 70AD-340AD in the first age of the Kingdom of God. Only during the denominational apostasy have men preached! For 1680 years we have been in spiritual dark ages, in apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3 and out of the one faith from God Christianity and out of the Kingdom of God!

https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263 rumble under n5rkss telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org. https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
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revelationkingdom of godobjective truthrod of ironperfect law of liberty
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