THE PROPHECY PODCAST: The Obama Presidential Library Is As Terrifying As You'd Expect It To Be-JUNE 3 2026

Barack Obama’s entire political career was built on image. The logo, the posters the "citizen of the world" speeches. The “hope and change.” The global adoration, the fainting crowds and the messianic language from the media. The Nobel Peace Prize before he had done anything to earn it. The carefully produced cultural aura surrounding him was always bigger than the man himself. Now that image has been literally poured into concrete and granite, with the result looking exactly like what it always was: cold, controlled, menancing, towering, and spiritually empty. “Cease ye from man, whose breath is in his nostrils: for wherein is he to be accounted of?” Isaiah 2:22 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, in 2023, Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions was attached to Netflix’s 'Leave The World Behind', the dystopian thriller directed by Sam Esmail in which America begins collapsing through cyberattack, communications failure, infrastructure breakdown, mass confusion, and psychological terror. Netflix identified Higher Ground as part of the project, and the film itself was sold as a story about a mysterious blackout and a nation coming apart under invisible forces. Now take that imagery and place it side by side with Obama's new Presidential Library in Chicago. On one side, you have Obama’s Netflix-backed dystopian nightmare: America cut off, Americans confused, phones dead, media gone, planes falling, tankers crashing, trust evaporating, and citizens left to wonder who is really behind the collapse. The end of the movie reveals it to be the American government. On the other side, you have Obama’s real-world presidential tower that is massive, dark, nearly windowless, and standing over Chicago like the headquarters of the people who would remain after the collapse was complete. The official story is “democracy,” “hope,” “community,” and “civic engagement.” But the visual story is something very different. The visual story is granite, height, surveillance-age design, digital archives, curated memory, political legacy, and a near-religious treatment of a man whose presidency accelerated America’s transformation into the globalized, technocratic, identity-driven, post-Christian system we are watching harden all around us. It is literally a depiction of George Orwell's '1984'. The UK Guardian said "Towering over a low-income area of Chicago, and wrapped in a speech that’s hard to decipher, this controversial monolith feels like a menacing sci-fi HQ. Is it a monument – or a mausoleum?" That's a great question, and today we bring you all the news you need to know here on Day 2,270 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve!