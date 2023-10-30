Create New Account
Unaccompanied kids lost to traffickers
Greekinsider
Published Yesterday

US Senator Josh Hawley questions Robin Dunn Marcos, Director for the Office of Refugee Resettlement, on immigrant children and accuses her of facilitating the largest child-trafficking ring in American history!

