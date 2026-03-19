Date: Mar. 19, 2026. Lesson 54-2026. Title: Cast Out Strife and Cultivate Favor

Proverbs 22:10–11 reveals both the removal of conflict and the reward of purity. Driving out the scoffer brings an end to strife, contention, and reproach—showing that certain conflicts persist because of certain people. At the same time, the one who loves purity of heart and speaks with grace finds favor, even with kings. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how separating from destructive influences restores peace, and how a pure heart combined with gracious speech opens doors that position and power alone cannot.

Lesson 54-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com