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Date: Mar. 19, 2026. Lesson 54-2026. Title: Cast Out Strife and Cultivate Favor
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Proverbs 22:10–11 reveals both the removal of conflict and the reward of purity. Driving out the scoffer brings an end to strife, contention, and reproach—showing that certain conflicts persist because of certain people. At the same time, the one who loves purity of heart and speaks with grace finds favor, even with kings. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how separating from destructive influences restores peace, and how a pure heart combined with gracious speech opens doors that position and power alone cannot.

Lesson 54-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


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