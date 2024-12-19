"Prosperity" Explained - Having What You Need When You Need it

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Toward The Mark MINUTE with the KEY to REAL PROSPERITY... from (click for full podcast: https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/3031152 ) "Triumph Over the Urge to Quit & Avoid a Lifetime of Regret”
0 min., 59 sec.
#TowardTheMarkMinute ...We’re unveiling more Secrets the devil DOESN'T want us to FIND as we look "Between The Lines" of God’s Holy written Word!
A few Chapters from our full-length "Triumph Over the Urge to Quit & Avoid a Lifetime of Regret" podcast episode @ https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/3031152 are below. ...
00:00 Introducing the Journey of Faith
01:13 Overcoming Challenges and Stopping Short
09:00 The Importance of Focus and Perseverance
13:43 The Example of Jesus and Endurance
20:01 Finding Real Prosperity and Joy in the Journey
25:18 The Adventure of Life with God
30:45 Encouragement to Press On
*********************
WHERE TO FIND US (Be sure to check for any TTM resource specials mentioned in the notes for each post.)
- Our Website: https://towardthemark.com
- Sign up for our newsletter: [email protected]
- Get access to a copy of Keith's first audio book, "Letters From The Front": [email protected]/lftfbook
- Send an email request for Keith's second book, "Overcoming Intimidation": [email protected]/overcoming...
- Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/KeithAndBrenda
- Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/keithandbrendalee
- Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdtUZ6GrPuiXmH91JFddUEQ
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KeithShealysTowardTheMark/
- Email Us: [email protected]
- To drop us a line:
PO Box 1152, Yorktown, VA 23692-1152
- To support us through PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=Z8REL84ZKMT8Y
- The music in this video may be part of Keith Shealy & TTM’s inventory that is available by request for a financial gift amount of your choice… mp3 or CD compilation of music projects; “Between The Lines” and “Toward The Mark” CD projects are now in stock.
**********************
#towardthemark