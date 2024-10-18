Patrick Henry vs the Constitution: Ignored Anti-Federalist Warnings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This government “will swallow the liberties of the people, without giving them previous notice.” That’s the stark warning Patrick Henry gave us in 1788. In a series of fiery speeches, he laid out some of the most powerful anti-Federalist arguments against the Constitution—predicting all kinds of abuses of power and the eventual destruction of liberty. In this episode, we’re breaking down six categories of his most urgent warnings, each filled with powerful quotes we can’t afford to ignore any longer.
Path to Liberty: October 18, 2024