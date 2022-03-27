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Welcome to The Sage Patch!
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63 views • March 27, 2022
Welcome to The Sage Patch!
This is the story of my relocation from Las Vegas to a home in the country with free irrigation 🌧 where I get to build a homestead and garden like never before! AND in a place with people who love liberty and just want to be left alone to live their own lives.
I am excited to have said goodbye to city life and to take the next steps in self sustainability and health for my me, my husband and our dogs.
We are Going Country! 😎😃
For garden updates, local happenings and dog mom life on the homestead you can find me on MeWe at: https://mewe.com/i/tiffanyalmazan
This is the story of my relocation from Las Vegas to a home in the country with free irrigation 🌧 where I get to build a homestead and garden like never before! AND in a place with people who love liberty and just want to be left alone to live their own lives.
I am excited to have said goodbye to city life and to take the next steps in self sustainability and health for my me, my husband and our dogs.
We are Going Country! 😎😃
For garden updates, local happenings and dog mom life on the homestead you can find me on MeWe at: https://mewe.com/i/tiffanyalmazan
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