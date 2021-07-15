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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1717 - Michael Zdenek - Michael is remembered
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After finding out that her neighbor Michael had sold an SUV for a few thousand dollars, Griffith lured Michael outside by pretending to inquire about repairing a scratched van. Once outside, Griffith’s friend Adams attempted to rob Michael at gunpoint, before shooting him multiple times and fleeing the scene.
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