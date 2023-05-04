Create New Account
Scott Ritter Extra Ep. 66 - Ask the Inspector - 'Live' from Irkutsk, Russia - May 3, 2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 14 hours ago |

I'm sharing this video from, 'U.S. Tour of Duty', on YouTube, with description.

Scott Ritter answers questions from the audience with host Jeff Norman most Friday nights at 5 PM PT/5 8 PM ET/1 AM GMT and most Tuesdays at noon PT/3PM ET/8PM GMT.

Submit your question in advance: https://ScottRitterExtra.com/

Donate to Scott's film and campaign for nuclear disarmament: www.WagingPeace.fund

Opening music by Ed Kliman https://texasmusicforge.com/

Brian Pothier https://www.facebook.com/pothierprodu...

and ShortBusMusic  https://hearthis.at/shortbusmusic-6e/

