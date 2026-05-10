Prosperity or Poverty - How Banks Determine The National Fate on The Protagonists.

Prosperity or Poverty - How Banks Determine The National Fate. The adage "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results could be applied to our central banks. This week, The Reserve Bank of Australia, who's objective is to promote the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people - tipped many into financial stress by raising interest rates for the third consecutive time - ostensibly to put a break on rising inflation. We all know the war in Iran, kicked off by Donald Trump, had nothing to do with most of us, but it will super charge inflation - which was already lurking and not so quietly. And so we are warned sagely by the Governor, we face dark days ahead. Why is it that after decades of low or no official inflation and low interest rates, we are no better off. We've seen low economic growth, astronomical increases in house prices - which banks have rushed to fund at low risk, and a huge blow out in public and private debt. Should most of us acknowledge that our governments, the central banks and financial institutions have been wrong all along? Is prosperity for nation states and the bulk of the population quite achievable if our banks starting lending for productive investment. Can we have more competition in banking and more, rather than less smaller banks? It would be a big change and would we be worse off with a complete turning of the tide? We have some great economists here to shed some light on these questions. What are our chances? Can we realistically choose prosperity over poverty. And one final thought. The very power ‘central banks’ exercise—to set the cost of credit, to determine the rate of unemployment, to ‘re-dis-tribute’ income and wealth—is the most profoundly political power an economic institution can wield... yet it is exercised by technocrats beyond democratic control.” Mike Ryan HOST GUESTS: Vicky Pryce is Chief Economic Adviser at the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR). She was previously Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting, Director General for Economics at the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills (BIS) and Joint Head of the UK Government Economic Service. Vicky had also been a partner at KPMG after senior economic positions in banking and the oil sector. Her latest book: 'Mismanaged Decline' by Vicky Pryce and Andy Ross was published by Biteback in November 2025. Martin North is Principal of Digital Finance Analytics which combines primary consumer research, industry modelling, economic analysis and segmentation analytics to offer insight into the dynamics of the mortgage, lending, savings, payments and superannuation industries. Digital Finance Analytics makes daily YouTube shows on property and finance at "Walk The World" and analyses housing and mortgage finance for the DFA channel, blog and mainstream media. Catherine McBride OBE is an economist who worked in derivatives in the City of London for 19 years before working at the Legatum Institute, the Institute for Economic Affairs and the Centre for Brexit Policy. Catherine is a member of the UK's Trade and Agriculture Commission that scrutinised the UK's post Brexit trade agreements. About: The Protagonists is a panel of three or four, which presents hot-topic discussions on politics, business, newsmakers, global trends, present-day conflicts, and dangers and challenges facing our world. About: The World Today is a current affairs program which delivers national and international news and analysis to audiences globally. The World Today airs on weekdays and brings the best of the global journalism to audiences around the world.

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