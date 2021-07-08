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Save Our Children | Beyond the Cover
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In the premiere episode of Beyond the Cover, Gary Benoit interviews FreedomProject Academy Director Dr. Duke Pesta about why parents should immediately get their children out of the public schools, as opposed to trying to “reform” public schooling. Dr. Duke wrote or cowrote several articles in The New American’s “Save Our Children” Special Report, including the cover story.
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To order extra copies of the Special Report, click here: https://bit.ly/36sDUPa
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