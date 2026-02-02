BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
EU's Kaja Kallas' brain fart history lesson
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1346 followers
53 views • 21 hours ago

Kaja Kallas' (European Union high rep for Foreign Affairs & Security Policy) brain fart history lesson: Russia attacked 19 countries in 100 years—none hit back first—while screeching for Russia's military castration, nuke curbs & show trials. Clownshoe delusion from Estonia's EU idiot export.

➡️Her "19 Countries" Lie Exposed

Kallas peddles this fairy tale with zero list, but cherry-pickers lump Soviet internal takeovers (Baltics, Azerbaijan 1920) as "invasions" while ignoring Bolshevik civil war chaos or locals begging Red Army help.

Sure, we'll toss her a bone on a few like Afghanistan 1979—after CIA-backed jihadists lit the fuse—or Georgia 2008, when Saakashvili's idiots shelled Ossetia first, begging Russia's counterpunch. Context kills her unprovoked myth.

➡️“Victims” Who Actually Attacked Russia / USSR First

Poland (1919–21): Launched Kiev offensive (1920) during Russian chaos, took Kiev, tried shoving border east. Red Army countered to Warsaw; Poland stopped them but still grabbed big land in Riga Treaty.

Finland (1939–40 / 1941–44): Winter War after USSR buffer demands. Finns then joined Hitler '41, invaded Soviet turf, squeezed Leningrad.

Japan (1904–05 / 1918–22): Surprise 1904 attack starts war, then invaded Siberia in civil war, grabbed Far East chunks.

Nazi Germany (1941): Barbarossa—largest invasion ever, ~3M troops, extermination war. Kallas skips it to keep her “innocent neighbors” sob story.

Her "none attacked Russia" is straight retard-tier—erases massive assaults on Soviet soil.

➡️Demands Screech War Hysteria

Kallas wants Russia gutted: slash military, nuke limits, "accountability" show trials. From NATO hawk in Estonia—pushing US HIMARS, IRIS-T defenses, and hosting German brigade right on Russia's flank. Pure projection—while West arms Ukraine endless meat grinder.

Kallas isn't stateswoman—she's historical illiterate with grudge, proving EU "leadership" is Baltic butthurt on steroids.


🔴 @DDGeopolitics

