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The Anarchists... And The Calm Before The Storm
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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540 views • July 09, 2022

Intro: The Anarchists | Official Trailer | HBO: https://youtu.be/Z1EA5k34PEM 


Vehicle Surveillance:

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/today-all-new-vehicles-eu-will-have-surveillance-black-boxes


Italian farmers also rise up: "We are not slaves, we are farmers! We cannot make ends meet!" : https://twitter.com/RadioGenova/status/1544982392301129728 


NORTH MACEDONIA - Unrest is spreading through the Balkens now, people are barely surviving the increases in food and fuel price increases.: https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1545065945139494915


CANADIAN PILOT COLLAPSES MIDFLIGHT PLANE HAS TO DIVERT - https://www.bitchute.com/video/06XhdjiKISfR/


F-35 "Landing Mishap" and a 100m dollar airplane crash. Jabbed pilot? https://www.bitchute.com/video/rJ3ymA1Ubyfq/


Mayday Mayday Airline emergency calls are off the scale.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/omVdnfBqwNCh/


VACCINATED PILOTS; PILOT GREG PAERSON ISSUES DIRE WARNING! PILOT SUING OVER VAX MANDATES: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kfZ3vN6aikHU/


WHAT CAUSED SOUTHWEST’S MASS CANCELLATIONS?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8gCskuJxPvch/


Airlines beginning ban vaccinated passengers due to deaths of so many pilots

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sSg3cQPoS9S9/


BREAKING SW AIRLINES PILOT DIES IN FLIGHT!!! - 4th Source Confirms Vaxxed Delta Pilot DEAD In-Flight

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oIzyafJxSU27/


THE FOCUS NOW IS ON MORE DEAD PILOTS AND FLIGHT ATTENDANTS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jt8PvalsJiyN/


It’s not stacking up at Southwest Airlines. Why won't they tell the truth. Cowards and Criminals: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PNC3hxYZxRVw/


HEADS UP! VAXXED Delta Pilot DIES IN-FLIGHT, Emergency Landing Required -- BREAKING: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jhh1ryR9cUmQ/


A Cardiologist Was Behind The California Cessna Plane Crash, Did Vaccine Cause Him To Lose Control?: https://www.bitchute.com/video/35ZP3Z6EsxGJ/





EPIDEMIC OF SMALL PLANE CRASHES LINKED TO VACCINE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QAb44iCtLyoW/?list=notifications&randomize=false


'Up 900%': Roe reversal sends young men rushing to get vasectomies: https://www.theblaze.com/shows/stu-does-america/roe-reversal-young-men-vasectomies


Fauci Tranny Monkeys

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/faucis-niaid-spent-nearly-500000-turn-monkeys-transgender/


Top 5 Celebrities Endorsing Bug Eating: https://www.bugburger.se/attityder/the-top-5-list-of-celebrities-endorsing-edible-insects/



SUPER CREEPY VIDEO: Nicole Kidman reveals creepy secret: 'I eat bugs': “My Secret Talent” - eats 4-course bug meal: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3UqLAtdZ04

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