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Monkeypox | WHO Declares Monkeypox Outbreak a Public Health Emergency!!! + Special Guest (Researcher) Karen Kingston
Thrivetime Show
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156 views • July 26, 2022

Learn More About Karen Kingston and Her Research Today At: https://www.givesendgo.com/Kingston

Watch Duck and Cover - https://youtu.be/zMnKNHNfznE

Learn More At: https://loudmouthprayer.org/

Learn More Today At:
WHO declares monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern
https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/23/health/monkeypox-who-intl/index.html

Explained: Monkeypox declared 'public health emergency' by WHO - What this means
https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/explained-monkeypox-declared-public-health-emergency-by-who-what-this-means-101658592547031.html

WHO declares monkeypox outbreak to be public health emergency of international concern - https://abcnews.go.com/Health/world-health-organization-announces-monkeypox-global-health-emergency/story?id=87294378

COVID-19 Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) Global research and innovation forum https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/covid-19-public-health-emergency-of-international-concern-(pheic)-global-research-and-innovation-forum

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is a unique forum where the governments of 37 democracies with market-based economies collaborate to develop policy standards to promote sustainable economic growth. https://www.oecd.org/unitedstates/

What Are International Health Regulations? https://www.who.int/health-topics/international-health-regulations#tab=tab_1

Isolation & Quarantine Team Consultants (PS2) – Non-Permanent – DOH5814 - https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/washington/jobs/3233390/isolation-quarantine-strike-team-consultants-ps2-non-permanent-doh5814?keywords=isolation&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

Karen Kingston - Korean delegation AI event – The OECD Principles on Artificial Intelligence, Progress over the Past Two years and Future Directions - https://oecdtv.webtv-solution.com/6c38401bbfabe96c963ede85620cab98/or/Korean-delegation-AI-event-The-OECD-Principles-on-Artificial-Intelligence-Progress-over-the-Past-Two-years-and-Future-Directions.html

Jay Tuck Biography:
https://www.jaytuck.com/Biography.htm
US defense expert Jay Tuck was executive news director of the daily network program Tagesthemen on ARD Television. In his 35 years at the German network, he produced over 500 television segments. He served twice as combat correspondent in Iraq. His investigative reports on security policy, espionage activities and weapons technology appear in leading publications in Europe, including Cicero, Focus, Le Point, Stern, Welt and ZEITmagazin. He is author of "High-Tech Espionage", published in fourteen countries. For his current book, "Evolution without Us", he interviewed drone pilots and intelligence sources, futurists and Silicon Valley specialists in a 3 year exclusive research. Now out in Germany (Plassen Publishing), the technology bestseller will be appearing in Chinese in early spring (Shanghai University Press).

Jay Tuck is an internationally acclaimed speaker whose lively talks are accompanied by exclusive video and photographs. His TED-Talk reached over 3 1/2 million views on the internet. Tuck speaks to private banks and financial institutions (World Bank, Chambers of Commerce, Patrizia), to gala events (Deloitte, ServicePlan), Media and Medical Congresses (WAZ, Universitätsklinikum Essen), Innovation and Research Symposia (Vodafone, Xing), as well as security, armed forces and law enforcement conferences (Officers Academy of the German Armed Services Führungsakademie).
Jay Tuck Video Presentation - Artificial Intelligence: it will kill us | Jay Tuck | TEDxHamburgSalon - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BrNs0M77Pd4

Karen Kingston - Ai video for Sat interview
https://youtu.be/BrNs0M77Pd4
9:45 - 11:30
11:30 - 14:30 - Ai DARPA projects
16:30 - 17:24 Ai of the future. Your job is to figure our how to stop Ai.

Feeding the BEAST 6:44 – 7:20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHh25baFGGU
Why are we redistributing American taxes? 14:15 – 14:51 – The OECD Model is Better than America

Sec of State, Antony Blinken
https://www.state.gov/secretary-antony-j-blinken-at-oecd-opening-and-keynote-address/

David Hanson, CEO of Hanson Robotics and Sophia
Headline: Sophia’s Creators Plan an ‘Army’ of Robots in 2021
Video is in article:
https://mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN29U03X?fbclid=IwAR21TWGcg0hylxQ1-gyzkG--u3LATH6d2zEc8lUuMVqE400VXYpcLERbvuI
0:00 – 0:25 – “I am an artificial intelligence. You may want to become an artificial intelligence.” - Sophia

0:26 – 1:22
1:22 – 1:49
1:50 – 2:24
2:25 – 3:43 (end)
37:02– 38:16

https://oecdtv.webtv-solution.com/6c38401bbfabe96c963ede85620cab98/or/Korean-delegation-AI-event-The-OECD-Principles-on-Artificial-Intelligence-Progress-over-the-Past-Two-years-and-Future-Directions.html


Keywords
clay clarkpublic health emergencythrivetime showmonkeypox
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