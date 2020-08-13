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MONDAY - AUGUST 10, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
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EP 2059-9A AG Barr: Media helped create 'doomsday scenario' for abuse of government power
Attorney General William Barr harshly criticized the media’s role in the “Russiagate” controversy. During an interview with conservative commentator Mark Levin, who broached allegations of Russia collusion that for years made headlines and the conduct of former FBI Director James Comey, Barr blamed the Fourth Estate for enabling what he deemed the “doomsday scenario” unleashed on President Trump and his associates. EP 2059-9A AG Barr: Media helped create ‘doomsday scenario’ for abuse of government power – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3irrPOu
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