Blood Money : What really happens when you donate blood?

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Giving blood saves life and is the right thing to do. It's what we have been conditioned to believe without hesitation or question. The idea of big pharma being involved and profiting from your blood donations is out of the question, right? Think again. This documentary explores what can and sometimes does happen after you give blood.
#blood #money