Current Headlines That Fulfill [Prove] Biblical Prophecy Can Strengthen Our Faith!

The End Times Update July 27, 2023:

-- Worldcoin [a universal digital currency and digital ID] is rolling out! Current headlines on topics like this that fulfill Biblical prophecies can be good for affirming our faith! [VIDEO MARKER 30:45]

-- The International Monetary Fund [IMF] is now promoting digital currency...worldwide! -- The United Nations is now promoting digital ID...worldwide!

-- Top military experts are warning the electrical grid is in danger of being hacked...

ALL END TIMES UPDATES ARE FREE. Now you can easily connect the dots between Biblical prophecies and new headlines [current events]. This session includes headlines on...wars...volcanos...earthquakes...famines...false prophets...a new global economy....etc...

THIS WEEK'S ENCOURAGING WORD: [VIDEO MARKER 42:08] [From Skip Heitzig, Harbingers Daily, July 23, 2023 - 'The Culmination Of All Redemptive History: When Jesus Takes Over The World He Himself Created'] "Jesus' return is anticipated all throughout Scripture. Revelation 19, which describes Jesus' second coming, says, "The essence of prophecy is to give a clear witness for Jesus" (v. 10, NLT). In other words, Jesus Christ is the star on the center stage of the theater of biblical prophecy."

