© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Democrat Mayor Rips Into Socialists, Becomes Republican
Follow
2
Share
Report
250 views • January 08, 2022
Martin Walsh from Trending Politics reports, After being elected as a Democrat, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee is switching to the Republican Party. Lee argued the Democrats’ “elitist” and “socialist” agenda is not one he “can stand with anymore.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.