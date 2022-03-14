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General Flynn: "Someone like Vladimir Putin has now upset this balance of the New World Order”
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250 views • March 14, 2022
Telegram - INVACCINABLE. | ”General Flynn : "Quelqu'un comme Vladimir Poutine a maintenant bouleverse cet equilibre du Nouvel Ordre Mondial qu'ils essayaient d'atteindre en se rendant en Ukraine” | General Flynn: "Someone like Vladimir Putin has now upset this balance of the New World Order that they were trying to achieve by going to Ukraine.
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