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‘She would have never gone’: Trump says his border trip is compelling Kamala Harris to visit
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80 views • June 27, 2021
Former president Donald Trump says the only reason the Biden administration is sending Kamala Harris to the US-Mexico border on Friday is because he announced he would be visiting it next week with Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
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