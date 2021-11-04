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Biden’s Soviet-born Pick for Comptroller of the Currency | Beyond the Cover
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21 views • November 04, 2021
Just when you thought the D.C. swamp radicals couldn’t get any more radical than AOC and the Squad, our Oval Office occupant comes up with Saule Omarova as his nominee for a crucial post governing much of our nation’s finances. In this episode of Beyond the Cover, guest-host Christian Gomez interviews Senior Editor Bill Jasper on his article in the November 8, 2021 issue of The New American Magazine. The Article, titled “Comrade Omarova: Biden’s Soviet-born Pick for Comptroller of the Currency” discusses how former Communist youth leader Saule Omarova loves Karl Marx and wants to implement the Communist Manifesto plan for banking and lending.
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To order this magazine issue, visit https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3721/
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
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