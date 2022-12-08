Immaculate Mary of the Blue Roses Please help me bring them - Young People - back to Jesus!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Dec 5, 2022





“Immaculate Mary of the blue roses” to Valeria Copponi on November 30th, 2022:





Immaculate Mary of the blue roses [1]





You invoke me as the “Immaculate of the blue roses” and I want to inflame your hearts for Jesus in this time that you dedicate to me, later celebrating me on December 8. I am your Mother and in these times preceding your remembrance of the birth of Jesus, I advise you to recommend all your young people to Him. These young people are lost, they are only going to conquer what the world offers them materially: they no longer know what is fundamental for saving their lives.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zg2CIaRPfyQ