Immaculate Mary of the Blue Roses Please help me bring them - Young People - back to Jesus!
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Dec 5, 2022


“Immaculate Mary of the blue roses” to Valeria Copponi on November 30th, 2022:


Immaculate Mary of the blue roses [1]


You invoke me as the “Immaculate of the blue roses” and I want to inflame your hearts for Jesus in this time that you dedicate to me, later celebrating me on December 8. I am your Mother and in these times preceding your remembrance of the birth of Jesus, I advise you to recommend all your young people to Him. These young people are lost, they are only going to conquer what the world offers them materially: they no longer know what is fundamental for saving their lives.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zg2CIaRPfyQ

