609- Frag Tante Savannah

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nfrage für Einzelgespräch oder Horoskop:
Schreib an: [email protected]
Horoskop = 300.-
Fragen und Antworten:
1,5 Std. = 180.- Euro
30 Min. = 60.- Euro
Savannah's Seite: Sundariten, Vorbereitungen und mehr
Übung zum Öffnen nach Oben
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmd3eloP2LI
Mein youtube Kanal
https://www.youtube.com/@sav.108
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