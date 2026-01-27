Gregory Bovino out as Border Patrol commander in Minneapolis - ABC News report.

This video was posted at ABC News on YT about 2-3 hours ago, Jan 27th.

Adding:

The chief federal judge in Minnesota says the Trump administration hasn’t followed court orders to hold bond hearings for detained immigrants and has summoned Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Todd Lyons to court Friday to explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt.

In a Monday order, Chief Judge Patrick J. Schiltz criticized ICE for failing to provide hearings and for sending thousands of agents to the state without addressing the wave of habeas petitions and lawsuits that followed.

Schiltz acknowledged that forcing an agency head to appear is unusual but said lesser measures had failed. The appearance requirement could be dropped if the detainee at issue is released before Friday.

The ruling comes after President Trump directed border official Tom Homan to lead the administration’s tougher immigration effort in Minnesota following another fatal encounter involving a federal immigration officer.

Adding:

CNN also reports that Ordnungspolizei-Führer Bovino has lost access to his official social media account on X.

From Last night: Protesters at the makeshift memorial for Alex Pretti in Minneapolis gathered to sing and listen to a live band while mourning his death and voicing opposition to federal immigration enforcement.

The gathering at the site where Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse shot and killed by federal agents, has become a focal point for continued demonstrations and calls for accountability, ahead of Tuesday's official memorial service for Pretti.