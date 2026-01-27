BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gregory Bovino out as Border Patrol commander in Minneapolis - ABC News report
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1345 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 1 day ago

Gregory Bovino out as Border Patrol commander in Minneapolis - ABC News report.

This video was posted at ABC News on YT about 2-3 hours ago, Jan 27th.

Adding: 

The chief federal judge in Minnesota says the Trump administration hasn’t followed court orders to hold bond hearings for detained immigrants and has summoned Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Todd Lyons to court Friday to explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt.

In a Monday order, Chief Judge Patrick J. Schiltz criticized ICE for failing to provide hearings and for sending thousands of agents to the state without addressing the wave of habeas petitions and lawsuits that followed.

Schiltz acknowledged that forcing an agency head to appear is unusual but said lesser measures had failed. The appearance requirement could be dropped if the detainee at issue is released before Friday.

The ruling comes after President Trump directed border official Tom Homan to lead the administration’s tougher immigration effort in Minnesota following another fatal encounter involving a federal immigration officer.

Adding:

CNN also reports that Ordnungspolizei-Führer Bovino has lost access to his official social media account on X.

From Last night:  Protesters at the makeshift memorial for Alex Pretti in Minneapolis gathered to sing and listen to a live band while mourning his death and voicing opposition to federal immigration enforcement.

The gathering at the site where Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse shot and killed by federal agents, has become a focal point for continued demonstrations and calls for accountability, ahead of Tuesday's official memorial service for Pretti.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State&#8217;s Unchecked Power

Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State’s Unchecked Power

Douglas Harrington
Escalating Tensions in the Persian Gulf: A Tinderbox of Military Might and Threats

Escalating Tensions in the Persian Gulf: A Tinderbox of Military Might and Threats

Garrison Vance
California Burning: The hidden crisis behind the Golden State&#8217;s wildfires

California Burning: The hidden crisis behind the Golden State’s wildfires

Ramon Tomey
David Dubyne Warns: Civilizational Cycles Converge, Food Riots and Police State Imminent

David Dubyne Warns: Civilizational Cycles Converge, Food Riots and Police State Imminent

Mike Adams
Heads Roll After Border Patrol Killing of American Citizen in Minneapolis

Heads Roll After Border Patrol Killing of American Citizen in Minneapolis

Douglas Harrington
Trump&#8217;s Second Amendment Betrayal: The Crossing of a Conservative Red Line

Trump’s Second Amendment Betrayal: The Crossing of a Conservative Red Line

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy