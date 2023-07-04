Create New Account
According To The Advisor To The General Director Of Nuclear Plant Operations agency Rosenergoatom, Ukraine Is Planning To Strike The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Published 21 hours ago

According To The Advisor To The General Director Of Nuclear Plant Operations agency Rosenergoatom, Ukraine Is Planning To Strike The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Overnight on 5 July, With A Missile Containing A Nuclear Dirty-Bomb Warhead.


https://twitter.com/RT_com/status/1676322819158999041?s=20

