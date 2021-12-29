URGENT MESSAGE FOR GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS - PLEASE HELP!!!

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TheBigVirusHoax
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To: The Honorable Governor, Ron DeSantis, [email protected]
Dear Governor DeSantis:
Despite your order several months ago, wherein you granted a pardon to persons charged with a crime for not wearing a face mask or other violation resulting from the COVID operations, Brian Root is being held without bond in the St. Lucie County jail. His case will not be heard until January 26, 2022, in Indian River County. Please have his case removed from the judicial system today.
Brian was arrested in August 2020 for being in the parking lot of a grocery store where he was "trespass"-warned simply for not wearing a face mask while shopping for food. He committed no crime. Although he is in jail now due to the revocation of his initial bond, he should have never had his bond revoked and should have never been arrested to begin with. When he was out on bond and went to his initial court hearings, he was intentionally made to wait outside the courthouse for the entire day without any communications!
Brian was not permitted to enter the courthouse without wearing a face mask. He does not wear face masks for reasons of spiritual and religious conscience and conviction, as well as for health reasons that may be mental, physical, emotional, and/or genetic in nature. His Rights in these regards and his Right to privacy are protected by the Florida Constitution, Article 23, the Laws of the State of Florida, the Constitution of the United States of America, and many other Laws including the Americans with Disabilities Act, Title 2, U.S. Code 42, and Federal Civil Rights. Those Laws are protected and upheld by U.S. Code 18, Sections 241 and 242. Brian's Rights have been violated accordingly.Moreover, the definitive facemasking review of all facemasking studies, Kisielinski et al, 2021 - the most weighty possible scientific evidence on facemasking in any court of law - concludes that face masks are harmful and ineffective for their purported purposes.
Please have Brian Root released IMMEDIATELY.
Thank You!
Sincerely,