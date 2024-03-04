Create New Account
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega Warns that Capitalism and Imperialism "Reimplant Fascism and Nazism." Ortega cited the ongoing Bloodshed in Palestine and Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Watch Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega warn that capitalism and imperialism "reimplant fascism and Nazism." Ortega cited the ongoing bloodshed in Palestine and Ukraine as examples, attributing the violence to the "Nazi fascist attitude" of NATO governments. Daniel Ortega is the leader of the left-wing Frente Sandinista de Liberación Nacional, which overthrew the US-backed Somoza dictatorship during Nicaragua's revolution in 1979.

