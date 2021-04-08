1993 - Kary Mullis PCR Test inventor on Anthony Fauci

Transcript:



"Humanity!



It wants to go

to all the details and stuff…



Guys like Fauci get up there

and start talking.



You know, he don’t know anything

really about anything…



and I’d say that to his face.



Nothing!



The man thinks you can take a blood sample

and stick it in an electron microscope…



and if it got a virus in there

you’ll know it.



He doesn’t understand

electron-microscopy…



and he doesn’t understand medicine.



He should not be in the position

like he is in.



Most of those guys up there

on the top are just total…



administrative people

and they don’t know…



anything about

what’s going on in the body.



Those guys have got an agenda,



which is not

what we would like them to have…



being that we pay for them

to take care of our health.



They’ve got

a personal kind of agenda.



They make up their own rules

as they go.



They change them when they want to.



And they smugly, like Tony Fauci,

does not mind going on television…



in front of the people

who pay his salary…



and lie directly into the camera.



You can’t expect the sheep…



to really respect

the best and the brightest.



They don’t know the difference really.



I like humans, don’t get me wrong,

but, basically,



there is a vast,

a vast majority of them…



do not posess the ability to judge…



who is and who isn’t

a really good scientist.



That’s the main problem actually

with science, I’d say, in this century.



Because the science is being judged

by people.



Funding is being done by people,

who don’t understand it.



Who do we trust?

Fauci???



Fauci doesn’t know enough, you know.



If Fauci wants to get on television

with somebody…



who knows a little bit about this stuff

and debate ‘m.



He could easily do it

’cause he’s been asked.



I mean, I’ve had a lot of people…..



The president of the university

of south-Carolina asked Fauci…



if he’d come down there…



and debate me on stage

in front of the student body.



Because I wanted somebody

who was from the other side…



to come down there and balance my (view)

because I felt like…



well, these guys can listen to me

but I need to have…



somebody else down here

that’s going to tell the other side.



But he didn’t want to do it…"