Epic footage of a cruise missile arriving at targets in Khmelnitsky. May 13, 2023

Found this posted:

Experts draw attention to the fact that the fire at the site of a missile attack on a military warehouse in Khmelnitsky is being extinguished remotely by robots. Dosimetric patrols work in the city. Measurements of the radiation background are carried out "in uncharacteristic places." If earlier they were made in the area where the Khmelnytsky NPP was located (Neteshyn and its environs), now they are made in the regional center, in the west of the region and in Ternopil. After arriving at the military warehouse, the wind was blowing in a westerly direction. The authorities are silent about the work of patrols.

“My friends from Ukraine reported that the Westerners are panicking. They collect belongings and scratch away from Khmelnitsky, and from Lviv and Ternopil. From everywhere where there are Ukrainian military units, warehouses, repair shops. Locals whisper that the detonated warehouse in Khmelnitsky was filled to the brim with depleted uranium shells. And my sources confirm this, ” writes political scientist Yuri Kot.

After the explosion, an increase in gamma radiation was recorded in the city. The release continues to grow. Given that depleted uranium emits a relatively small dose of gamma radiation, the current surge indicates the destruction of a very large stockpile of munitions, which sent uranium dust into the air. 💥💥💥





