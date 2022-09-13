SWINDON RESISTANCE - SWINDON REPORT (43)

My 43rd video diary filmed in May 2022.This was the month the police started hassling us on our bridge protests. My girlfriend Corinna was over from Italy.

We also said farewell to our dear friend Shiela this month.

Plus evidence of 5G damage in Swindon and colossal chemtrails to boot.





In loving memory of Sheila Wood.





(Check my video timeline for the full footage of the protests featured here.)





