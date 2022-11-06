Covert ID using AI for Adults and Children (MARKED)

The days of Noah is no joke, only 8 souls were not corrupted flesh of the entire world.
We are back again where the process to corrupt all flesh has begun using science and technology. We are not smarter than the devil regardless of how much education we have; the devil can and have deceived man and angels.
Everyone will be caused to chip in from share ignorance of how the devil works and his devices.
