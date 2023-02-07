Mary Holland: FDA Withholding VAERS Data on Injuries, Deaths

Americans have been promised complete transparency on Covid shots’ safety. Yet, the nation’s top healthcare agencies are suspiciously reluctant to release the data that they use to advertise these injections as "safe."Last year, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) submitted two separate-but-related FOIA requests to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to obtain data related to the agency’s obligatory work on analyzing the safety signals for Covid shots. When both requests were rejected, the non-profit took the agency to court.

In this interview with The New American, Mary Holland, the CHD’s president and general counsel, explains the basics of what the Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System (VAERS) is and how it is used to detect safety signals. It was recently uncovered that the CDC, the FDA’s sister agency that co-runs VAERS, identified more than 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals. The FDA must be open about the disastrous safety profile of the shots, which are long overdue for a recall, emphasized Ms. Holland.

