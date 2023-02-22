Leonid Pasechnik - Called the Past Year the "Best in the History of the Republic of Donbass" - "We Have Become Part of Russia"

Leonid Pasechnik (Head of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR)) called the past year the best in the history of the Republic of Donbass
“After all, in spite of everything, we have achieved our goal - we have become part of Russia,” added the Acting Head of the LPR.
Video: RT in Russia
Lugansk has gone home.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.