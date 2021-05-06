Situation Update, May 6th, 2021 - Vaccine monster Peter Hotez calls for hunting down and silencing all anti-vaxxers

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That’s an increase of nearly 4000%, and we’re barely into the second quarter of 2021 (versus the entire year of 2020).
Less than half of the US population has been vaccinated so far, which means as that number increases, the deaths will increase, too. If this trend continues, we are likely to see somewhere between 12,000, – 15,000 post-vaccine deaths reported to the VAERS system by the end of calendar 2021.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-06-vaers-data-show-increase-in-vaccine-deaths-2021.html
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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