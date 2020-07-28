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The David Knight Show (28July20 Full Show)
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34 views • July 28, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:00:11 Notre Dame shuts down Presidential debate
— 00:04:24 Technocrats panic & censor doctors & Trump tweet (for the 1st fime) over TRUTH that we have nothing to fear from the virus
— 00:13:45 Walmart & Target shut down Thanksgiving Black Friday. How do they know that the virus will be raging in 4 months? It’s NOT a plague, it’s a plan
— 00:16:39 Google will have employees work from home until summer 2021 as NYT brags mom/pop businesses in NYC that have survived for decades are being taken out
— 00:27:22 NJ arrests gym owners defying unconstitutional edicts from Gov. Here’s what’s actually in the NJ constitution
— 00:46:02 Fauci’s Fatwa for Face Burkas and his “Veil of Immunity” vaccines
— 00:55:57 This is what Google/Facebook/Twitter don’t want you hear from the doctors at the “White Coat Summit”
— 01:13:26 BBC pushes Gates’ vaccine tattoos as a condition of travel, Google comes up with its own tech tattoo — SkinMarks
— 01:31:55 The media & Fauci are lying about 30,000 people in Phase 3 test. Over 100 scientists, including 15 Nobel laureates, are demanding REAL Phase 3 tests as vaccine advocates
— 01:37:33 Joel Skousen: The safest places to live and what you must do NOW to survive what’s coming
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:00:11 Notre Dame shuts down Presidential debate
— 00:04:24 Technocrats panic & censor doctors & Trump tweet (for the 1st fime) over TRUTH that we have nothing to fear from the virus
— 00:13:45 Walmart & Target shut down Thanksgiving Black Friday. How do they know that the virus will be raging in 4 months? It’s NOT a plague, it’s a plan
— 00:16:39 Google will have employees work from home until summer 2021 as NYT brags mom/pop businesses in NYC that have survived for decades are being taken out
— 00:27:22 NJ arrests gym owners defying unconstitutional edicts from Gov. Here’s what’s actually in the NJ constitution
— 00:46:02 Fauci’s Fatwa for Face Burkas and his “Veil of Immunity” vaccines
— 00:55:57 This is what Google/Facebook/Twitter don’t want you hear from the doctors at the “White Coat Summit”
— 01:13:26 BBC pushes Gates’ vaccine tattoos as a condition of travel, Google comes up with its own tech tattoo — SkinMarks
— 01:31:55 The media & Fauci are lying about 30,000 people in Phase 3 test. Over 100 scientists, including 15 Nobel laureates, are demanding REAL Phase 3 tests as vaccine advocates
— 01:37:33 Joel Skousen: The safest places to live and what you must do NOW to survive what’s coming
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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