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Prepping 201 Gardening - Building A Food Supply For Yourself & Those In Need
High Hopes
High Hopes
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25 views • May 04, 2022
Sons of Liberty.
This is the second series of shows we are doing at The Sons of Liberty concerning prepping with our friend David Pruitt of Pruitt's Tree Resins, ie. https://themiraclesalve.com/shop. In our first series, we covered the mindset you need to prepare for the coming "apocalypse," your priorities, survival retreats and fuel considerations, medical, dental and good health priorities, and defensive and surveillance solutions. In this episode, we'll cover some basics in gardening, such as composting, garden logistics and a plan to increase your productivity.

Visit David's website and save 10% off products with promo code SONSOF LIBERTY

Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/0db72ef9-053d-4fbc-aec6-09e18aaa67da
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preppingfood supplygardeningsurvivalcompostingproductivitydavid pruittpruitts tree resinsgarden logistics
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy