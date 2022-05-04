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Prepping 201 Gardening - Building A Food Supply For Yourself & Those In Need
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25 views • May 04, 2022
Sons of Liberty.
This is the second series of shows we are doing at The Sons of Liberty concerning prepping with our friend David Pruitt of Pruitt's Tree Resins, ie. https://themiraclesalve.com/shop. In our first series, we covered the mindset you need to prepare for the coming "apocalypse," your priorities, survival retreats and fuel considerations, medical, dental and good health priorities, and defensive and surveillance solutions. In this episode, we'll cover some basics in gardening, such as composting, garden logistics and a plan to increase your productivity.
Visit David's website and save 10% off products with promo code SONSOF LIBERTY
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/0db72ef9-053d-4fbc-aec6-09e18aaa67da
This is the second series of shows we are doing at The Sons of Liberty concerning prepping with our friend David Pruitt of Pruitt's Tree Resins, ie. https://themiraclesalve.com/shop. In our first series, we covered the mindset you need to prepare for the coming "apocalypse," your priorities, survival retreats and fuel considerations, medical, dental and good health priorities, and defensive and surveillance solutions. In this episode, we'll cover some basics in gardening, such as composting, garden logistics and a plan to increase your productivity.
Visit David's website and save 10% off products with promo code SONSOF LIBERTY
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/0db72ef9-053d-4fbc-aec6-09e18aaa67da
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