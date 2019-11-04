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How Does Snowden Know Chemtrails Aren't Real?
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3884 views • November 04, 2019
Brian Wilson points out how in an interview with Joe Rogan, and in his own autobiography, Edward Snowden, the 'infamous' NSA whistleblower, denies the existence of geoengineering chemtrails, and he claims there is no evidence that such technology was ever developed by the U.S. Military. However, Wilson breaks down undeniable proof that chemtrails do in fact exist, and they're changing the chemistry of our planet.
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