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TruNews - 5/25/21*
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20 views • May 26, 2021
🔥IF YOU ARE USING FACEBOOK YOU ARE PARTICIPATING IN A CHINESE COMMUNIST PROPAGANDA EFFORT TO TAKEOVER THE WORLD AND SPECIFICALLY DESTROY THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA🔥
🔥BOYCOTT THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY🔥
🔥BOYCOTT FACEBOOK🔥
🔥DELETE YOUR FACEBOOK ACCOUNT NOW🔥
May 25, 2021
FACEBOOK CAUGHT RED-HANDED CENSORING BIOWEAPON TRUTH OF CCP VIRUS
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall explores the collaboration between big tech censors and the Chinese Communist controllers. A new video from Project Veritas has introduced two new whistleblowers that shows how Facebook did more than suppress ‘conspiracy theories’, but also verifiable data and facts.
A change in the China Wuhan lab narrative is becoming apparent, shifting from denial of the source of the virus to an ‘accidental release’.
Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/25/21.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/facebook-caught-red-handed-censoring-bioweapon-truth-of-ccp-virus
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
*mirror
🔥BOYCOTT THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY🔥
🔥BOYCOTT FACEBOOK🔥
🔥DELETE YOUR FACEBOOK ACCOUNT NOW🔥
May 25, 2021
FACEBOOK CAUGHT RED-HANDED CENSORING BIOWEAPON TRUTH OF CCP VIRUS
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall explores the collaboration between big tech censors and the Chinese Communist controllers. A new video from Project Veritas has introduced two new whistleblowers that shows how Facebook did more than suppress ‘conspiracy theories’, but also verifiable data and facts.
A change in the China Wuhan lab narrative is becoming apparent, shifting from denial of the source of the virus to an ‘accidental release’.
Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/25/21.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/facebook-caught-red-handed-censoring-bioweapon-truth-of-ccp-virus
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
*mirror
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