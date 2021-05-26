TruNews - 5/25/21*

🔥IF YOU ARE USING FACEBOOK YOU ARE PARTICIPATING IN A CHINESE COMMUNIST PROPAGANDA EFFORT TO TAKEOVER THE WORLD AND SPECIFICALLY DESTROY THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA🔥🔥BOYCOTT THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY🔥🔥BOYCOTT FACEBOOK🔥🔥DELETE YOUR FACEBOOK ACCOUNT NOW🔥May 25, 2021FACEBOOK CAUGHT RED-HANDED CENSORING BIOWEAPON TRUTH OF CCP VIRUSCourtesy of TruNewsToday on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall explores the collaboration between big tech censors and the Chinese Communist controllers. A new video from Project Veritas has introduced two new whistleblowers that shows how Facebook did more than suppress ‘conspiracy theories’, but also verifiable data and facts.A change in the China Wuhan lab narrative is becoming apparent, shifting from denial of the source of the virus to an ‘accidental release’.Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/25/21.🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥*mirror