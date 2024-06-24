Dr. Roger Hodkinson discusses COVID vaccines and medical tyranny on STOP the SHOT!

https://www.truthforhealth.org/

Dr. Roger Hodkinson, MA, MB, B.Chir. (Cantab), FCAP, FRCPC, a leading Canadian pathologist, graduate of Cambridge University, Chairman of an American Biotech company in DNA sequencing, discusses COVID-19 vaccines and medical tyranny.





The Truth for Health Foundation is a physician-funded 501(c)(3) public charitable Foundation with a mission to:

- provide truthful, balanced, medically sound, research-based information and cutting edge updates on prevention and treatment of common medical conditions, including COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, that affect health, quality of life and longevity; and

- to present faith-based integrated approaches to medical treatment, health and healing services that encompass all dimensions making us human: physical, psychological/emotional, spiritual, social and environmental.





https://www.truthforhealth.org/