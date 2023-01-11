"Schöne neue Welt" oder "1984"

Aldous Huxley bevorzugt als Basis für eine neue Weltregierung sein Werk "Schöne neue Welt". Als Vehikel dienen geschaffene Umweltschutzbewegungen, sowie die Unterhaltungsindustrie.
Diese Weltregierung wird unter der Kontrolle einer Wissenschaftsdiktatur sein und wird von den Leitsätzen der Eugenik charakterisiert sein.
