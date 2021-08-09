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Correction regarding the so-called Srebrenica-Massacre
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5 views • August 09, 2021
Hakia reports about Clintons Srebrenica-massacre plan: Background of the Srebrenica-manipulation 7min. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xqIBymj-7M
!!! +ff Naser Oric und Srebrenica 10:40min. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXv9TpIkCPI Nur Texte, richtig, aber keine Beweise,
Engl. Brief Facts Srebrenica Massacre And Other Myths Of Bosnia https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEQRthrXXzE
!!!Das angebliche Srebrenica fake Massaker, wie es wirklich war. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91BWNIVyQUI
Srebrenica Planned in Washington and Sarajevo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE
This so-called massacre of Srebrenica has been planned and staged by US-president Bill Clinton and Itzetbegovic.! Proof:
War chief of the police in Srebrenica, a Muslim Hakija Meholjic testifies about the meeting with BH-Muslim leader, Alija Izetbegovic, on September 27, 1993. www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUuQ8g4R5kM&t=1m15s *Itzetbegovic: "Clinton has made me a proposal, if the Cetniks (Serbs) enter Srebrenica and slaughter 5000 Muslims, there will be military intervention by NATO forces on Serb positions throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina."
* Also an *UN protocol of Kofi Annan* (report of Nov. 15. 1999 names an internal meeting of the bosnian-muslim leadership at 28th and 29th November 1993 and of the *French National Assembly does confirm this early fake-Massacre plan of US president Clinton two years before* the alleged "Srebrenica-massacre"
*In order to urge the Serbs to break into the alleged "de-militarized protection zone Srerenica" the troops of Muslim leader Naser Oric did frequently provide massacres *from the protection zone* in hundreds of Serb villages around Srebrenica.* Naser Oric personally, when asked why such brutal killings by knifes etc., answered: "We had not much ammunition" Nevertheless there is no proof of any Serb massacre in Srebrenica. There were 450 UN troops in Srebrenica who experienced nothing.
*The real deaths were armed Muslim fighters*: The 8000-15,000 Muslim soldiers and younger men from Srebrenica escaped from Gen. Mladic troops through the Serb territory and lines and mine fields to the Muslim held town TUZLA 30 miles away. Many where shot, killed in mine fields or took part - according to Muslim participants - group suicides because of the desparation when walking trough mine fields. E.g. igniting hand grenates between a group of friends.
Sources:
Srebrenica Planned in Washington and Sarajevo www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE&t=2m55s
Srebrenica: A Town Betrayed www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE&t=6m30s Muslim troops from Srebrenica kill serb villagers suronding Srebrenica, www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE&t=14m20s + www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE&t=17m10s Killings of Serb civilians around Srebrenica www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE&t=19m20s Naser Oric confess cruelty killings, www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE&t=27m39s Itzetbegovic offers Clinton Srebrenica massacre www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE&t=32m14s Srebrenica not demilitarized, in opposite: 40 seconds later: new weapon drops from planes in NATO-controlled air space, www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE&t=35m00s military in de-militarized zone, UN security council *accepted* military bases and their shooting from within Srebrenica, www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE&t=36m30s Bosnian Army Officer, International Humanitarian aid grabbed and sold by Naser Oric's Muslim mafia of Srebrenica 39:16 Itzetbegovic orders attack on civilians village (in order to spark Mladic's hunting of the killers in Srebrenica, www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE&t=41m50s : Mladic with 4 tanks+400 men (1600 armed local reserve, were also available, but he however did not trust in terms of disciplin and hate/revenge against the Muslims), UN had 450 men, armored carriers, Nato air craft , and Naser Oricic's 5500 soldiers, www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE&t=49m18s General Mladic guarantees lives of Muslim soldiers laying down arms, www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE&t=50m42s John R. Schindler, former US NSA analyst claims, that about 2000 prisoners of war would have been killed and 5000 of escaping soldiers by Serb military , without giving any details, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MnALEecbZ-k Video unavailable
!!! +ff Naser Oric und Srebrenica 10:40min. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXv9TpIkCPI Nur Texte, richtig, aber keine Beweise,
Engl. Brief Facts Srebrenica Massacre And Other Myths Of Bosnia https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEQRthrXXzE
!!!Das angebliche Srebrenica fake Massaker, wie es wirklich war. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91BWNIVyQUI
Srebrenica Planned in Washington and Sarajevo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE
This so-called massacre of Srebrenica has been planned and staged by US-president Bill Clinton and Itzetbegovic.! Proof:
War chief of the police in Srebrenica, a Muslim Hakija Meholjic testifies about the meeting with BH-Muslim leader, Alija Izetbegovic, on September 27, 1993. www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUuQ8g4R5kM&t=1m15s *Itzetbegovic: "Clinton has made me a proposal, if the Cetniks (Serbs) enter Srebrenica and slaughter 5000 Muslims, there will be military intervention by NATO forces on Serb positions throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina."
* Also an *UN protocol of Kofi Annan* (report of Nov. 15. 1999 names an internal meeting of the bosnian-muslim leadership at 28th and 29th November 1993 and of the *French National Assembly does confirm this early fake-Massacre plan of US president Clinton two years before* the alleged "Srebrenica-massacre"
*In order to urge the Serbs to break into the alleged "de-militarized protection zone Srerenica" the troops of Muslim leader Naser Oric did frequently provide massacres *from the protection zone* in hundreds of Serb villages around Srebrenica.* Naser Oric personally, when asked why such brutal killings by knifes etc., answered: "We had not much ammunition" Nevertheless there is no proof of any Serb massacre in Srebrenica. There were 450 UN troops in Srebrenica who experienced nothing.
*The real deaths were armed Muslim fighters*: The 8000-15,000 Muslim soldiers and younger men from Srebrenica escaped from Gen. Mladic troops through the Serb territory and lines and mine fields to the Muslim held town TUZLA 30 miles away. Many where shot, killed in mine fields or took part - according to Muslim participants - group suicides because of the desparation when walking trough mine fields. E.g. igniting hand grenates between a group of friends.
Sources:
Srebrenica Planned in Washington and Sarajevo www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE&t=2m55s
Srebrenica: A Town Betrayed www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE&t=6m30s Muslim troops from Srebrenica kill serb villagers suronding Srebrenica, www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE&t=14m20s + www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE&t=17m10s Killings of Serb civilians around Srebrenica www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE&t=19m20s Naser Oric confess cruelty killings, www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE&t=27m39s Itzetbegovic offers Clinton Srebrenica massacre www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE&t=32m14s Srebrenica not demilitarized, in opposite: 40 seconds later: new weapon drops from planes in NATO-controlled air space, www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE&t=35m00s military in de-militarized zone, UN security council *accepted* military bases and their shooting from within Srebrenica, www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE&t=36m30s Bosnian Army Officer, International Humanitarian aid grabbed and sold by Naser Oric's Muslim mafia of Srebrenica 39:16 Itzetbegovic orders attack on civilians village (in order to spark Mladic's hunting of the killers in Srebrenica, www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE&t=41m50s : Mladic with 4 tanks+400 men (1600 armed local reserve, were also available, but he however did not trust in terms of disciplin and hate/revenge against the Muslims), UN had 450 men, armored carriers, Nato air craft , and Naser Oricic's 5500 soldiers, www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE&t=49m18s General Mladic guarantees lives of Muslim soldiers laying down arms, www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1a-_LzxDyE&t=50m42s John R. Schindler, former US NSA analyst claims, that about 2000 prisoners of war would have been killed and 5000 of escaping soldiers by Serb military , without giving any details, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MnALEecbZ-k Video unavailable
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