GEORGIA GUIDESTONES WERE "TAKEN" DOWN AS A DECLARATION BY THE ELITES. NOT A "WIN" FOR US. #RFB

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No "explosions" no "attacks" the stones were their plan to roll out Agenda 21/30 and now that its up and running, no need for them stones.RFB
https://www.tiktok.com/@m4pl7/video/7117188063452728622?_t=8TkvMwfwqSI&_r=1
https://expose-news.com/2022/07/06/2019-ukgov-report-all-airports-close/
https://thetvtraveler.com/visiting-the-georgia-guidestones/
https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/oil-us-reserves-head-overseas-gasoline-prices-stay-high-2022-07-05/
https://www.epa.gov/transportation-air-pollution-and-climate-change/carbon-pollution-transportation
https://www.newsweek.com/mormon-cricket-swarm-destroy-land-crops-drought-1720272
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RichieFromBoston
https://odysee.com/@richiefromboston:9170327aa5ad2c6bea0b167f840032036eaf9064
Shared from and subscribe to:
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/