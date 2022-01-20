The Covid19 Game aka Scamdemic is Over!

This Covid19 Psyop Plandemic Scamdemic is over.. there's no where else to go with this huge LIE. We have had more deaths post vaccine than pre-vaccine people are still wearing mask & things have gotten worse not better. Its not sustainable to continue to deconstruct society behind something that has 99.98% survival rate & NO CURE. Like countries in Africa just said they treating this like the flu, learn to live with it.



Resident Joke Biden gave a press conference today with designated softball questions for reporters , with answers already wrote down for his reply which he read allowed...



Today Boris Johnson announced that the UK is removing all Covid19 Restrictions, vaccine passports, and mask mandates. I feel this comes after the US supreme court torpedoed the mandates also there was a phone call leaked by a doctor in UK warning a patient to NOT get anymore shots because these shot are dangerous will be stopped globally because there some information coming out that going to expose these vaccines for what they truly are.



Now that the Scamdemic is losing it legs , the NWO Depopulation Globalist Bill Gates & WEF are ready to move on to CLIMATE CHANGE... Bill Gates stated a lot of businesses are going to have to revamp the way they do business with many that will fail , but they only need a certain number businesses to make it...



All of this is about the the haves controlling the have nots, making the have nots dependent on the system to support the latest manufactured crisis.



There are more of us than they're of them, all we have to do stand up ... say NO... because the only tool they have is manufactured FEAR. We have the people, we have the numbers, we have the control.