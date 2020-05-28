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Minneapolis Riots
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410 views • May 28, 2020
In this video I discuss the riots taking place in Minneapolis due to the George Floyd murder by the police
Reference Links:
Minneapolis Pawn Shop Owner Shot & Killed Suspected Looter: Report (several videos attached)
https://heavy.com/news/2020/05/cadillac-pawn-minneapolis-shot-looter-report/
video on twitter showing officers giving CPR to a shooting victim
https://twitter.com/WhiteHovse/status/1265854732976832514
looters destroying everything inside a Target store
https://twitter.com/Faytuks/status/1265915940916649985
5 story condo building engulfed in flames and collapsing
https://twitter.com/Faytuks/status/1265915618819223559
Multiple buildings burned throughout the area nearest to the police station
https://twitter.com/PMBreakingNews/status/1265891083495641089
more footage of burning buildings
https://twitter.com/PMBreakingNews/status/1265900791065448450
You can also subscribe to my content at these other platforms:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/millennialmikey
LBRY: https://www.lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
Follow me on the social media platforms:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
Reference Links:
Minneapolis Pawn Shop Owner Shot & Killed Suspected Looter: Report (several videos attached)
https://heavy.com/news/2020/05/cadillac-pawn-minneapolis-shot-looter-report/
video on twitter showing officers giving CPR to a shooting victim
https://twitter.com/WhiteHovse/status/1265854732976832514
looters destroying everything inside a Target store
https://twitter.com/Faytuks/status/1265915940916649985
5 story condo building engulfed in flames and collapsing
https://twitter.com/Faytuks/status/1265915618819223559
Multiple buildings burned throughout the area nearest to the police station
https://twitter.com/PMBreakingNews/status/1265891083495641089
more footage of burning buildings
https://twitter.com/PMBreakingNews/status/1265900791065448450
You can also subscribe to my content at these other platforms:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/millennialmikey
LBRY: https://www.lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
Follow me on the social media platforms:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
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