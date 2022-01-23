© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Larry David Questions Affirmative Action in the Doctor's Office - Simple Answer
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • January 23, 2022
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David, questions whether or not affirmative action means that perhaps you should reconsider if given the choice between a white and black doctor, going for the one who statistically had a tougher time getting to their position.
Without affirmative action, this wouldn't even be brought in question, as it would be completely merit based, much like the NBA, which is why we do not question is the predominance of black players in the league.
Call racism if you want, the correct answer is an easy one if one group has been given affirmative action.
#LarryDavid #AffirmativeAction #racism
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Without affirmative action, this wouldn't even be brought in question, as it would be completely merit based, much like the NBA, which is why we do not question is the predominance of black players in the league.
Call racism if you want, the correct answer is an easy one if one group has been given affirmative action.
#LarryDavid #AffirmativeAction #racism
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.