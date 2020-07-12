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Zecharia Sitchin Channeled by Karl Mollison short
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52 views • July 12, 2020
To the rest of this video go to https://www.getwisdom.com/zecharia-sitchin-channeled-by-karl-mollison-25sept2018/
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zecharia_Sitchin
Zecharia Sitchin (July 11, 1920 – October 9, 2010)
was an author of books proposing an explanation for
human origins involving ancient astronauts.
Sitchin attributed the creation of the ancient Sumerian
culture to the Anunnaki, which he stated was a race of
extraterrestrials from a planet beyond Neptune called
Nibiru.
He asserted that Sumerian mythology suggests that this
hypothetical planet of Nibiru is in an elongated,
3,600-year-long elliptical orbit around the sun.
Sitchin's books have sold millions of copies worldwide
and have been translated into more than 25 languages.
Since the release of his first book The 12th Planet in
1976, Sitchin has written seven other books as part of
his Earth Chronicles series, as well as six other
companion books. Sitchin's books have sold millions of
copies worldwide and have been published in more than
25 languages.
New York Times reporter Corey Kilgannon has noted that
despite academic dismissal of his work, Sitchin has
"a devoted following of readers".
Critic Michael S. Heiser has called Sitchin "arguably
the most important proponent of the ancient astronaut
hypothesis over the last several decades". Sitchin
was a frequent guest on the Coast to Coast AM radio
show, which in 2010 presented Sitchin with a lifetime
achievement award.
Gods of the New Millennium author Alan F. Alford admits
he initially became "infatuated" with Sitchin's
hypotheses but later became a critic of Sitchin's
interpretations of myth.
According to some writers, Sitchin's ideas, along with
those of Erich von Däniken may have influenced the
beliefs of the religious sect of Raëlism, and writer
Mark Pilkington sees the mythology of Japan's Pana Wave
religious group as rooted in Sitchin's The 12th Planet
and its sequels.
The 1994 movie Stargate, directed by Roland Emmerich,
and the 2009 video game The Conduit drew some conceptual
inspiration from Sitchin's ideas, while screenwriter
Roberto Orci says the villains of the film Cowboys &
Aliens were inspired by Sitchin's conceptualization
of the Anunnaki as gold-mining aliens.
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zecharia_Sitchin
Zecharia Sitchin (July 11, 1920 – October 9, 2010)
was an author of books proposing an explanation for
human origins involving ancient astronauts.
Sitchin attributed the creation of the ancient Sumerian
culture to the Anunnaki, which he stated was a race of
extraterrestrials from a planet beyond Neptune called
Nibiru.
He asserted that Sumerian mythology suggests that this
hypothetical planet of Nibiru is in an elongated,
3,600-year-long elliptical orbit around the sun.
Sitchin's books have sold millions of copies worldwide
and have been translated into more than 25 languages.
Since the release of his first book The 12th Planet in
1976, Sitchin has written seven other books as part of
his Earth Chronicles series, as well as six other
companion books. Sitchin's books have sold millions of
copies worldwide and have been published in more than
25 languages.
New York Times reporter Corey Kilgannon has noted that
despite academic dismissal of his work, Sitchin has
"a devoted following of readers".
Critic Michael S. Heiser has called Sitchin "arguably
the most important proponent of the ancient astronaut
hypothesis over the last several decades". Sitchin
was a frequent guest on the Coast to Coast AM radio
show, which in 2010 presented Sitchin with a lifetime
achievement award.
Gods of the New Millennium author Alan F. Alford admits
he initially became "infatuated" with Sitchin's
hypotheses but later became a critic of Sitchin's
interpretations of myth.
According to some writers, Sitchin's ideas, along with
those of Erich von Däniken may have influenced the
beliefs of the religious sect of Raëlism, and writer
Mark Pilkington sees the mythology of Japan's Pana Wave
religious group as rooted in Sitchin's The 12th Planet
and its sequels.
The 1994 movie Stargate, directed by Roland Emmerich,
and the 2009 video game The Conduit drew some conceptual
inspiration from Sitchin's ideas, while screenwriter
Roberto Orci says the villains of the film Cowboys &
Aliens were inspired by Sitchin's conceptualization
of the Anunnaki as gold-mining aliens.
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