Maui DEW: Gov. Green Admits Land Grab Agenda - Makia Freeman
Published Yesterday

We take a look at Hawaii Governor Josh Green’s words, plus the Maui DEW site and the factor of chemtrail metals in the air to accelerate burning.


nwonew world orderdirected energy weaponssmart citiesdewmauilahainaun agenda 2030globalist crime syndicateland grab hawaiidigital prison camps

