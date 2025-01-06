铁锁梦 Chained Dream by Miles Guo

演唱：Miles Guo

歌词：威廉王 编曲：小光 制作：唐平 原曲：（女人花） 作曲：陈耀川 Cover by Miles Guo Lyrics: William Wong Arrangement: Xiao Guang Producer: Tang Ping Original song: (Flower Woman) Composer: Chan Yiu Chuen 我本花一朵 A beautiful budding rose 被拐骗山中 since abducted to the mountains 从此亲人永相隔 forever separated from family 囚禁二十年 我受尽了折磨 Locked up and tormented for two decades 这个世界不要我 the world has abandoned me 醒来吧 别再如此冷漠 Wake up, don’t be stone cold 醒来吧 抛掉所有懦弱 Wake up, shake off all cowardice 只为能 紧握住亲人手 In order to hold loved one’s hands 要埋葬 那邪恶的中共 the evil CCP must be buried 牙齿全拔落 Teeth all pulled 铁锁已斑驳 shackles mottled 这就是我的一生 this is my life in its entirety 你若不醒来 If you stay asleep 还在梦里游走 and wander in dreams 永世地狱做猪狗 will be slaves in hell for eternity 我本花一朵 A beautiful budding rose 被拐骗山中 since abducted to the mountains 从此亲人永相隔 forever separated from family 囚禁二十年 我受尽了折磨 Locked up and tormented for two decades 这个世界不要我 the world has abandoned me 醒来吧 别再如此冷漠 Wake up, don’t be stone cold 醒来吧 抛掉所有懦弱 Wake up, shake off all cowardice 只为能 紧握住亲人手 In order to hold loved one’s hands 要埋葬 那邪恶的中共 the evil CCP must be buried 醒来吧 别再如此冷漠 Wake up, don’t be stone cold 醒来吧 抛掉所有懦弱 Wake up, shake off all cowardice 只为能 紧握住亲人手 In order to hold loved one’s hands 要埋葬 那邪恶的中共 the evil CCP must be buried 牙齿全拔落 Teeth all pulled 铁锁已斑驳 shackles mottled 这就是我的一生 this is my life in its entirety 同胞快醒来 Fellow compatriots be awakened 从此要站着活 live standing on your feet 我们砸碎这铁锁 let’s smash the shackles break the chain



